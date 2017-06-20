EXCLUSIVE-Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage- documents

NEW DELHI, June 30 A planned $15 billion safety overhaul of India's ageing rail network is facing delays as the country's state steel company is unable to meet demand for new rails, according to two government documents seen by Reuters. State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd has promised to meet only around 78 percent of demand in the year to end-March 2018, prompting Indian Railways to escalate the problem to the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, communications between the railways and the steel ministry show.

