EXCLUSIVE-Indian Railways safety over...

EXCLUSIVE-Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage- documents

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NEW DELHI, June 30 A planned $15 billion safety overhaul of India's ageing rail network is facing delays as the country's state steel company is unable to meet demand for new rails, according to two government documents seen by Reuters. State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd has promised to meet only around 78 percent of demand in the year to end-March 2018, prompting Indian Railways to escalate the problem to the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, communications between the railways and the steel ministry show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville... Wed guest 19
News Daniel Beiser (May '08) Jun 21 Granite Hard Forever 2
News Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To... Jun 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May '17 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May '17 Augie 8
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC