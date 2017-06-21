Contrasting CYS Investments

CYS Investments and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends. This table compares CYS Investments and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.