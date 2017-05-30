China's Shandong Gold Mining to seek loans to buy Barrick mine stake
Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd plans to apply for loans worth up to $1.26 billion via its unit to fund the acquisition of a stake in Barrick Gold Corp's mine in Argentina, the Chinese precious metal producer said on Friday. The Chinese producer's unit Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd would apply for the loans from offshore units of two Chinese state-owned banks, it said in a statement.
