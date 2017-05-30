Capital Group's move into gold could mark turning point for sector
When known gold bug Frank Giustra bangs the drum for a new precious metal play, as he did back in February, no one takes much notice. When one of the world's largest money managers, Capital Group Companies Inc., joins the move into gold by discreetly taking stakes in iconic Canadian companies Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Barrick Gold Corp., heads turn - and it's time to ask if the next bullion bull market is just around the corner.
