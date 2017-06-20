Canada Stocks-TSX falls in broad retreat led by financials, resource stocks

TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index fell in morning trade on Friday and was heading for a 1.4 percent decline in June, as investors retreated from heavyweight financial and natural resource stocks. The most influential movers on the index were its biggest banks and insurers, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.6 percent to C$94.09 and Manulife Financial Corp off 1.1 percent to C$24.22.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.