Canada Stocks-TSX down as softer commodity prices weigh on resource shares
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as declines in heavyweight sectors such as energy and materials outweighed moderate gains in a number of other groups. Gold miners were the most influential decliners on the index as gold prices sank to near six-week lows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|13 min
|Theoriginalusername
|7
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC