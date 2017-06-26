Canada Stocks-TSX down as softer comm...

Canada Stocks-TSX down as softer commodity prices weigh on resource shares

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as declines in heavyweight sectors such as energy and materials outweighed moderate gains in a number of other groups. Gold miners were the most influential decliners on the index as gold prices sank to near six-week lows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville... 13 min Theoriginalusername 7
News Daniel Beiser (May '08) Jun 21 Granite Hard Forever 2
News Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To... Jun 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May '17 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May '17 Augie 8
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,645 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC