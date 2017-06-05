Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Wort...

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington Today, Celebrates With Free Pizza Day Tomorrow

The new restaurant, located south of I-270, next to Starbucks, is offering free pizza all day tomorrow from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Brice N Livingston

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 20 hrs ago
No thanks!

It's inside I-270... that's ghetto with a capital g.

The place will be crawling with ghettozens demanding their "FREE!".

Judged:

2

1

1

Big Johnson

Ponca City, OK

#2 19 hrs ago
Brice N Livingston wrote:
No thanks!

It's inside I-270... that's ghetto with a capital g.

The place will be crawling with ghettozens demanding their "FREE!".
I do not think so. They would lose their places in line at Ikea for free meatballs.

Blaze's concept of choosing your own toppings is pretty radical. I wonder why no one else has thought of it?

Judged:

1

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#3 15 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
<quoted text>

I do not think so. They would lose their places in line at Ikea for free meatballs.

Blaze's concept of choosing your own toppings is pretty radical. I wonder why no one else has thought of it?
Lol
Chicago, IL

