There are on the World News Report story from 21 hrs ago, titled Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington Today, Celebrates With Free Pizza Day Tomorrow. In it, World News Report reports that:

The new restaurant, located south of I-270, next to Starbucks, is offering free pizza all day tomorrow from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at World News Report.