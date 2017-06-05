Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington Today, Celebrates With Free Pizza Day Tomorrow
There are 3 comments on the World News Report story from 21 hrs ago, titled Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington Today, Celebrates With Free Pizza Day Tomorrow. In it, World News Report reports that:
The new restaurant, located south of I-270, next to Starbucks, is offering free pizza all day tomorrow from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.
#1 20 hrs ago
No thanks!
It's inside I-270... that's ghetto with a capital g.
The place will be crawling with ghettozens demanding their "FREE!".
#2 19 hrs ago
I do not think so. They would lose their places in line at Ikea for free meatballs.
Blaze's concept of choosing your own toppings is pretty radical. I wonder why no one else has thought of it?
#3 15 hrs ago
Lol
