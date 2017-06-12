BHP Names Ken MacKenzie as Chairman A...

BHP Names Ken MacKenzie as Chairman Amid Activist Challenges

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

BHP Billiton Ltd. named former packaging company head Ken MacKenzie to chair its board, a move supported by the most trenchant critic of the mining giant as it grapples with a mounting challenge from restive investors and slowing growth in top customer China. MacKenzie, 53, who will take up the role on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To... Jun 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... May 24 Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May '17 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May '17 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May '17 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,795,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC