Barrick Gold Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General:...

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corporation , if they purchased the Company's securities between February 16, 2017 and April 24, 2017, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

