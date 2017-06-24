Barrick Gold Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General:...
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corporation , if they purchased the Company's securities between February 16, 2017 and April 24, 2017, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC