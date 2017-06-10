Bahrain Welcomes Trump's Statements on Qatar
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Gulf countries must ease the blockade on Qatar , which is accused by Arab neighbours of funding terrorism . On Monday, Saudi Arabia , Egypt , Bahrain and the UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and shut down land, sea and air links, accusing it of supporting terror groups in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC