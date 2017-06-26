Arconic shares fall on scrutiny after Grenfell Tower fire
A picture shows the hole where a panel of external cladding was removed from the facade of the Dorney residential tower block on the Chalcots Estate in north London. NEW YORK: Shares of US aluminium company Arconic tumbled on Monday after it announced it would no longer sell cladding for high-rise buildings following the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|4 hr
|Stupid
|9
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC