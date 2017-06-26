Arconic shares fall on scrutiny after...

Arconic shares fall on scrutiny after Grenfell Tower fire

12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A picture shows the hole where a panel of external cladding was removed from the facade of the Dorney residential tower block on the Chalcots Estate in north London. NEW YORK: Shares of US aluminium company Arconic tumbled on Monday after it announced it would no longer sell cladding for high-rise buildings following the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London this month.

