Analyzing Ternium

Ternium and Worthington Industries are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitabiliy and risk. Ternium has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.