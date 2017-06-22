Aluminum Giants Stop Short of Backing...

Aluminum Giants Stop Short of Backing Trump Import Crackdown

As the calls for restrictions on cheap Chinese imports reach a fever pitch in Washington, some of the biggest North American aluminum producers are advocating a softer touch. Alcoa Corp. urged the U.S. to directly engage with China to ensure overproduction no longer spills out to the rest of the world.

