AGL appoints Graeme Hunt as chairman
Mr Hunt, who joined the company in September 2012, has extensive experience with Broadspectrum and Lihir Gold as well as BHP where he served as president of the Iron Ore, Aluminium and Uranium divisions, AGL said in a statement on Wednesday.
