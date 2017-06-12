Advantus Capital Management Inc Acquires 224 Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation
Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC