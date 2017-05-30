Acacia Mining says would cost $30 mln to close Bulyanhulu mine
Acacia Mining said on Friday it would cost about $30 million to put its Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania under care and maintenance as an export ban on the miner's metals weighed. Shares in the unit of Barrick Gold rose 4.7 percent after the company stuck to its full-year production guidance despite the ban.
