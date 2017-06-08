$676.46 Million in Sales Expected for...

$676.46 Million in Sales Expected for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will announce $676.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Three analysts have provided estimates for CONSOL Energy's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.88 million.

