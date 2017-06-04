$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for W...

$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. to report $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks . Four analysts have made estimates for Waste Management's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion.

