Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion
Brokerages expect Newmont Mining Corp to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Mining Corp's earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC