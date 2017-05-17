Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Mi...

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Brokerages expect Newmont Mining Corp to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Mining Corp's earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May 15 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC