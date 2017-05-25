What's the Best Gold Stock to Buy Thi...

What's the Best Gold Stock to Buy This Year?

16 hrs ago Read more: Money Morning

Goldcorp Inc. is one of the best gold stocks to buy this year, with returns expected to be as high as 60.7% by May 2018. The company's profit margin is projected to grow significantly as gold prices keep rebounding from their recent $1,216 low on May 9. You see, although gold is up 9.1% to $1,256 year to date, it cratered 6% from $1,294 on April 18 to $1,216 on May 9. Today, we're going to go over why gold prices were down recently and why they're poised to rebound 11.5% from their current price to $1,400 by the end of the year.

Chicago, IL

