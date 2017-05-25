Vehicle burns up at steel plant in Oita

15 hrs ago

An unmanned work vehicle burned up early Friday at a steel plant of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. in Oita, firefighters and police said. The vehicle caught fire near a coke oven shortly past 12:30 a.m. and the fire was extinguished at around 1:45 a.m., they said.

