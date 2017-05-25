US steelmakers emphasise need to defend against flood of production from China

Chief executive officers of America's largest steelmakers said global overcapacity of the metal is at crisis levels as they urged the US to determine that cheap steel imports are a threat to national security. Speaking at a public hearing into the impact of steel imports, CEOs including Nucor Corp's John Ferriola and AK Steel Holding Corp's Roger Newport said the US must build up defences against a flood of production from China and other nations that offer state support to the industry.

