US Steel names new CEO after executive announces retirement
The CEO of United States Steel Corp. is retiring and the company's president has been promoted to lead the big steelmaker. U.S. Steel said Wednesday that Mario Longhi stepped down as CEO this week and will retire at the end of June.
