UPDATE 1-Arconic taps two directors a...

UPDATE 1-Arconic taps two directors ahead of shareholder vote

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board. The $10 billion specialty metals company, which separated from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp last year, has five board seats up for election at the annual meeting, which it said on Thursday will be held on May 25. It was previously slated for May 16. Arconic said its nominees are former Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and chief executive, Jim Albaugh, and Air Force retired General Janet Wolfenbarger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Wed ekowalew 7
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb '17 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC