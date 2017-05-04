UPDATE 1-Arconic taps two directors ahead of shareholder vote

May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board. The $10 billion specialty metals company, which separated from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp last year, has five board seats up for election at the annual meeting, which it said on Thursday will be held on May 25. It was previously slated for May 16. Arconic said its nominees are former Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and chief executive, Jim Albaugh, and Air Force retired General Janet Wolfenbarger.

