UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 5

May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-16 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: A second BHP Billiton Ltd shareholder has made a public push for strategic changes at the world's largest miner, with the Sydney-based Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund calling for the company to divest U.S. shale assets and to review its board and senior management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.