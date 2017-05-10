Toronto mortgage lender Home Capital says its deposits continue to fall

Home Capital Group stock retreated in early trading Wednesday after it disclosed that deposits to its savings accounts continue to dwindle as it tries to restore investor confidence. The Toronto-based mortgage lender said it expected to have $134 million left in its high-interest savings accounts as of Wednesday, down just $12 million from the day before but a sharp decline from $1.4 billion just over two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.