Tonight at 9: Multiple chemical leaks not reported at Olin facility in McIntosh

A local plant has been under fire for a toxic chlorine gas leak on February 15 , but now, FOX10 News Investigates has uncovered several other chemical leaks at the facility that have gone unreported. This discovery comes amid the announcement of a settlement proposal between the facility, Olin Corporation, and the state's environmental enforcement agency, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management , in which Olin could be fined $80,000 for the February 15 incident, as well as two other smaller leaks in the last two years.

Chicago, IL

