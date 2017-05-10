Steel profits surge but fears over China linger in market
The global recovery in steel demand is making an often-beleaguered industry profitable again, but investors are still not convinced. The world's largest producer, ArcelorMittal, posted its biggest quarterly profit in almost five years on Friday and earnings increased at Thyssenkrupp AG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC