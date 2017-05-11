Sprott Inc. Has $12.017 Million Stake...

Sprott Inc. Has $12.017 Million Stake in Coeur Mining Inc

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining Inc by 262.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,487,192 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,076,751 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... Thu Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC