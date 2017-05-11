Sprott Inc. Has $12.017 Million Stake in Coeur Mining Inc
Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining Inc by 262.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,487,192 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,076,751 shares during the period.
