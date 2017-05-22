Sprott Inc. Acquires 131,897 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp
Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,078 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the period.
