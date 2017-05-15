Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given Buy Rating ...

Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 3,800 target price on the stock.

