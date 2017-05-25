Reports indicate reduced platinum supply from mining in 2017
Platinum market reports issued independently by Johnson Matthey and the World Platinum Investment Council suggest mining supplies of the precious metal will decrease during 2017. Strong investment demand, including sales of platinum bars to Japanese investors, offsets reductions in jewelry fabrication in China, which would have led to a smaller deficit in platinum supplies, according to the reports.
