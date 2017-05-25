Reports indicate reduced platinum sup...

Reports indicate reduced platinum supply from mining in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Coin World

Platinum market reports issued independently by Johnson Matthey and the World Platinum Investment Council suggest mining supplies of the precious metal will decrease during 2017. Strong investment demand, including sales of platinum bars to Japanese investors, offsets reductions in jewelry fabrication in China, which would have led to a smaller deficit in platinum supplies, according to the reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... Wed Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May 15 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC