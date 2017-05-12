Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Rec...

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

