Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Newmont Mining Corp Decreased by Analyst

Equities researchers at FBR & Co dropped their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Newmont Mining Corp in a research note issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

