Q4 2017 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL ...

Q4 2017 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) Issued By FBR & Co

Equities research analysts at FBR & Co lifted their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for CONSOL Energy in a report released on Friday. FBR & Co analyst J. Allman now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

