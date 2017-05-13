Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,471 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Newmont Mining Corp by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period.
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
