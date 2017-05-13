Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15...

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,471 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Newmont Mining Corp by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC