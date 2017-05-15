Newmont Mining to Purchase Nearly -a ...

Newmont Mining to Purchase Nearly -a % of Continental Gold

Newmont Mining Corp. announced last week that it is going to make an investment of approximately $109 million in Continental Gold Inc. . After giving effect to this transaction, the U.S.'s biggest gold producer will own 19.9% of Continental Gold's issued and outstanding shares and will support the advancement of the Colombian Buritic gold project.

Chicago, IL

