Newest Mining Explorer to Trade on TSX Venture Worth Watching
May 4, 2017 The latest company to IPO on the TSX Venture Exchange holds an option on the Cervantes property in Sonora, Mexico, located at the intersection of two major mineralized trends. Aztec Minerals Inc. begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 4. The company has completed a CA$4.025 million initial public offering.
