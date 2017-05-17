Mine workers union members protest at Consol Energy
United Mine Workers president Cecil Roberts, left, and retired mine worker and former Armstring County commissioner Richard Fink sit in peaceful protest in front of Cecil Township police on Consol headquarters property following the rally at Southpointe on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The union said Wednesday morning's rally was to protest what it called attempts by the company to reduce health benefits for retirees and to protect pensions of retired coal miners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC