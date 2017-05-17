Mine workers union members protest at...

Mine workers union members protest at Consol Energy

United Mine Workers president Cecil Roberts, left, and retired mine worker and former Armstring County commissioner Richard Fink sit in peaceful protest in front of Cecil Township police on Consol headquarters property following the rally at Southpointe on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The union said Wednesday morning's rally was to protest what it called attempts by the company to reduce health benefits for retirees and to protect pensions of retired coal miners.

