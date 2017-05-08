McEwen Mining aims for S&P 500, sees gold on the rise
Canadian resources magnate Rob McEwen aims to list his company McEwen Mining Inc. on the S&P 500 in two to three years' time to meet a rise he predicts in demand for gold as part of investor portfolios. "Our overriding goal is to get into the S&P 500," Mr. McEwen said, adding he expected an increased appetite for exposure to gold in investment portfolios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC