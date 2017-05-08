London open: Stocks edge up as miners...

London open: Stocks edge up as miners bounce back

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

London stocks edged higher in early trade, helped along by a strong showing in the mining sector. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7.314.38.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Mon Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar '17 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar '17 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb '17 coffee tea or me 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,484 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC