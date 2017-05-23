Latest: Coal giant emerges from bankruptcy
BACKSTORY Coal giant Peabody Energy filed for bankruptcy in 2016, raising doubts about whether it would fulfill its legal obligation to reclaim land that it mined in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The company had self-bonded, meaning that it promised to pay to restore damaged land and water sources rather than posting cash or bonds up front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|21 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC