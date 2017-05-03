Kinross Gold Corporation Shines Once Again
For the quarter, Kinross Gold produced 671,956 gold equivalent ounces , which was a modest drop from the 687,463 GEO produced in the prior-year quarter. Nonetheless, higher average selling prices for gold helped push revenue to $796.1 million, up from $782.6 million at this time last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|ekowalew
|7
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC