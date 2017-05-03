Insider Buying: Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc Director Eric M. Rychel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $19,650.00.
