Important Equity Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class...

Khang & Khang LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corporation . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 16, 2017 and April 24, 2017, inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

