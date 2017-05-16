Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23
News articles about Harmony Gold Mining have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources.
