Gold Miners See Super-Sized Stock Moves on Earnings Surprises 42 minutes ago

As the earnings season wraps up for North American gold miners, the biggest surprise has been out-sized market reactions, with Kinross Gold Corp. surging the most in almost a year and Barrick Gold Corp. tumbling. Barrick, the world's biggest bullion producer, lost 11 percent on April 25 in more than double average trading volume after missing analysts' estimates for only the second time in seven quarters. The last time Barrick had such a sizable earnings disappointment, in the first first quarter of 2015, its shares rose the next day in average volume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.