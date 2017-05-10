Ex-Massey Energy CEO Completes 1-Year Federal Criminal Sentence

Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, left, walks out of the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse on Nov. 24, 2015, after the jury deliberated for a fifth full day in his trial in Charleston, W.Va. Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, 67, was convicted in 2015 on a misdemeanor count of conspiring to violate federal mine-safety laws at Massey's Upper Big Branch Mine in southern West Virginia.

