Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after year in prison

Former West Virginia coal executive Don Blankenship is still campaigning for vindication in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades. The ex-Massey Energy CEO finished a one-year prison term May 10. He was sentenced last year for a misdemeanour conspiracy to violate federal mine safety standards at Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia, where a 2010 explosion killed 29 miners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.