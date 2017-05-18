Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blas...

Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after year in prison

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Former West Virginia coal executive Don Blankenship is still campaigning for vindication in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades. The ex-Massey Energy CEO finished a one-year prison term May 10. He was sentenced last year for a misdemeanour conspiracy to violate federal mine safety standards at Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia, where a 2010 explosion killed 29 miners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... 4 hr FireyFellow44 1
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May 15 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar '17 Alternate Truth Inc 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC