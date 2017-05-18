There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 15 hrs ago, titled Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after year in prison. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

After finishing a one-year prison sentence, a former West Virginia coal executive has wasted no time resuming a campaign for vindication in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades. In a phone interview Friday, ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship took up the same fight he waged before his 2015 trial: to convince people that natural gas, and not methane gas and excess coal dust, was at the root of the explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia, which killed 29 miners in 2010.

